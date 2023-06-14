On Wednesday, Andrew Knizner (.724 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has five doubles, five home runs and three walks while hitting .224.

Knizner has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 28 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in five games this season (17.9%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Knizner has driven in a run in eight games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (32.1%), including three games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 .200 AVG .240 .222 OBP .269 .429 SLG .480 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 7 RBI 5 10/1 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings