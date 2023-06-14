Cardinals vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's contest at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (27-41) taking on the San Francisco Giants (35-32) at 1:15 PM ET (on June 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (3-7) to the mound, while Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) will take the ball for the Giants.
Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.
- St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Cardinals have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 15 (40.5%) of those contests.
- St. Louis is 9-12 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis has scored 310 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 9
|Reds
|W 7-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ben Lively
|June 10
|Reds
|L 8-4
|Miles Mikolas vs Andrew Abbott
|June 11
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Greene
|June 12
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Matthew Liberatore vs Logan Webb
|June 13
|Giants
|L 11-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Alex Cobb
|June 14
|Giants
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Tylor Megill
|June 17
|@ Mets
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Kodai Senga
|June 18
|@ Mets
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Patrick Corbin
|June 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs MacKenzie Gore
