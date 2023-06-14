Wednesday's contest at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (27-41) taking on the San Francisco Giants (35-32) at 1:15 PM ET (on June 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (3-7) to the mound, while Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) will take the ball for the Giants.

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 15 (40.5%) of those contests.

St. Louis is 9-12 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored 310 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule