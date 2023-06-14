As they try to secure the series sweep, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (35-32) will face off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (27-41) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, June 14. First pitch is set for 1:15 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +120. The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (3-7, 3.88 ERA) vs Anthony DeSclafani - SF (4-6, 3.89 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Cardinals' matchup against the Giants but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cardinals (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to take down the Giants with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 37 times and won 15, or 40.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 9-16 record (winning only 36% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Giants have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (51.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Giants have won four of 11 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +550 - 3rd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.