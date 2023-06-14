Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Nolan Gorman, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, June 14 at 1:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (53) this season while batting .252 with 25 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 94th in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- Gorman has had a hit in 40 of 62 games this year (64.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.1%).
- In 21.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has had at least one RBI in 38.7% of his games this year (24 of 62), with more than one RBI 12 times (19.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season (22 of 62), with two or more runs four times (6.5%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.300
|AVG
|.209
|.374
|OBP
|.298
|.610
|SLG
|.427
|13
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|17
|37/12
|K/BB
|35/14
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- DeSclafani (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.89), 29th in WHIP (1.127), and 62nd in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
