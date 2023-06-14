Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 61 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on June 14 at 1:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .198 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (31 of 62), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (21.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 8.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (29.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (6.5%).
- He has scored in 22 games this year (35.5%), including four multi-run games (6.5%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.246
|AVG
|.148
|.328
|OBP
|.256
|.430
|SLG
|.259
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|9
|28/13
|K/BB
|32/14
|4
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.89 ERA ranks 36th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd.
