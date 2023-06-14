The Dallas Wings (5-4) will host the Los Angeles Sparks (4-4) after winning four straight home games. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Sparks matchup.

Wings vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and BSSW

NBA TV and BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Wings have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sparks have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas has covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Los Angeles has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of times this season.

The Sparks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of times this season.

