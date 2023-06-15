At +8000 as of June 18, the Tennessee Titans aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee went 8-6-0 ATS last season.

Titans games hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

While Tennessee ranked 23rd in total defense with 351.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (296.8 yards per game).

The Titans went 3-5 at home last season and 4-5 on the road.

As a favorite last season Tennessee picked up only two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.

The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Titans Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

Henry also had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero TDs.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.

In the Texans' passing game a season ago, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).

Chigoziem Okonkwo had 32 catches for 450 yards (26.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

Kevin Byard had four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended last year.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +3000 2 September 17 Chargers - +3000 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3000 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +8000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1800 8 October 29 Falcons - +8000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +12500 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +8000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

