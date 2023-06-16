Friday's game between the New York Mets (32-36) and the St. Louis Cardinals (27-42) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mets coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 16.

The Cardinals will call on Miles Mikolas (4-3) versus the Mets and Tylor Megill (5-4).

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mets 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have won one of their last two games against the spread.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 15, or 39.5%, of those games.

St. Louis is 15-23 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 315 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).

Cardinals Schedule