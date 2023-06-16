Dylan Carlson and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets and Tylor Megill on June 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .244 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 59.5% of his games this year (22 of 37), Carlson has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 37 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (8.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Carlson has driven home a run in 10 games this year (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored a run in 15 of 37 games so far this season.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .250 AVG .234 .341 OBP .275 .431 SLG .298 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 12 RBI 3 11/8 K/BB 14/2 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings