On Friday, Nolan Arenado (.757 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is batting .283 with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 29th in slugging.

Arenado enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.

In 71.2% of his 66 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 19.7% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has driven home a run in 26 games this season (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 39.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .316 AVG .248 .366 OBP .294 .511 SLG .464 13 XBH 12 6 HR 7 22 RBI 23 27/11 K/BB 26/8 1 SB 1

