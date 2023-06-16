Paul Goldschmidt -- with an on-base percentage of .267 in his past 10 games, 115 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on June 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.382), slugging percentage (.488) and OPS (.871) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Goldschmidt will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer during his last outings.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 67 games this season, with more than one hit in 35.8% of those games.

He has homered in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 67), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 20 games this year (29.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 games this season (47.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .293 AVG .285 .416 OBP .349 .512 SLG .467 15 XBH 15 6 HR 5 16 RBI 15 38/24 K/BB 29/14 5 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings