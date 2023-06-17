Saturday's contest features the New York Mets (33-36) and the St. Louis Cardinals (27-43) matching up at Citi Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Mets according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (6-3) to the mound, while Adam Wainwright (2-1) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: WPIX

WPIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 10, or 40%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given St. Louis the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (316 total), St. Louis is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule