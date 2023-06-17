Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Corbin Carroll, Jose Ramirez and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Chase Field on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Tommy Henry Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Henry Stats

Tommy Henry (3-1) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Henry has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Henry Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies Jun. 12 4.2 9 5 5 6 1 at Nationals Jun. 6 4.1 5 5 5 2 3 vs. Rockies May. 31 7.0 2 0 0 7 2 vs. Red Sox May. 27 1.1 1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 22 5.2 4 2 2 5 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 18 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 36 RBI (74 total hits). He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a .312/.395/.591 slash line so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 13 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 12 2-for-3 2 0 1 4 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 72 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.359/.486 on the season.

Marte heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 12 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has collected 74 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .288/.355/.506 so far this season.

Ramirez hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with three doubles, five home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Padres Jun. 15 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 1 at Padres Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 69 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 34 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .253/.334/.341 on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

