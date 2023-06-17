Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.481) and OPS (.858) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 37th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 44 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 of 68 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.293
|AVG
|.277
|.416
|OBP
|.340
|.512
|SLG
|.454
|15
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|15
|38/24
|K/BB
|29/14
|5
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.64 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Senga (6-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .205 batting average against him.
