Andrew Knizner is available when the St. Louis Cardinals take on Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 14 against the Giants) he went 0-for-4.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is batting .213 with five doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Knizner has picked up a hit in 15 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (17.2%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this year (27.6%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .179 AVG .240 .200 OBP .269 .385 SLG .480 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 7 RBI 5 13/1 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 1

