Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Knizner is available when the St. Louis Cardinals take on Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 14 against the Giants) he went 0-for-4.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is batting .213 with five doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- Knizner has picked up a hit in 15 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (17.2%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this year (27.6%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.179
|AVG
|.240
|.200
|OBP
|.269
|.385
|SLG
|.480
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|5
|13/1
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Carrasco (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.71 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 36-year-old has a 5.71 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
