Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Mets on June 18, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Brandon Nimmo, Paul Goldschmidt and others in the New York Mets-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Citi Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has put up 77 hits with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .287/.381/.493 slash line on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 14
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 13
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 12
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has recorded 73 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .273/.321/.472 on the year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 13
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Carlos Carrasco Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Carrasco Stats
- The Mets will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco (2-3) for his ninth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in eight starts this season.
- Carrasco has five starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Carrasco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|4.2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|at Braves
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|vs. Phillies
|May. 31
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Cubs
|May. 25
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 19
|5.0
|5
|5
|5
|3
|2
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Nimmo Stats
- Nimmo has 11 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 35 walks and 30 RBI (75 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a slash line of .285/.380/.437 on the season.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has recorded 56 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .211/.291/.411 so far this season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 17
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
