The St. Louis Cardinals (28-43) will look to Jordan Walker, currently on a 10-game hitting streak, versus the New York Mets (33-37) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, at Citi Field.

The Mets will look to Carlos Carrasco (2-3) against the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (1-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Carrasco - NYM (2-3, 5.71 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-2, 5.14 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

Liberatore (1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.

In his last outing on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

During five games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.

Liberatore has one quality start this year.

Liberatore enters this game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Carrasco

Carrasco (2-3) will take the mound for the Mets, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 36-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 5.71 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .264.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

In eight starts this season, Carrasco has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.