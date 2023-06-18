The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.057 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .240 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 95th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

In 61.5% of his games this year (40 of 65), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (20.0%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has driven in a run in 24 games this year (36.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (35.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .291 AVG .195 .375 OBP .280 .592 SLG .398 13 XBH 12 9 HR 6 29 RBI 17 39/14 K/BB 39/14 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings