The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Mets.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.381), slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (77) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 69 games this year, with more than one hit in 36.2% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 21 games this season (30.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 47.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.0%.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 36
.293 AVG .283
.416 OBP .348
.512 SLG .476
15 XBH 16
6 HR 6
16 RBI 17
38/24 K/BB 31/15
5 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Carrasco (2-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.71 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 36-year-old has a 5.71 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
