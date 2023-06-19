The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (.349 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Explore More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has seven doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .267.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.

Donovan is batting .348 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Donovan has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 65 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.2% of them.

He has hit a home run in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has driven home a run in 13 games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 36.9% of his games this year (24 of 65), with two or more runs seven times (10.8%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .281 AVG .252 .357 OBP .355 .404 SLG .355 8 XBH 5 3 HR 3 10 RBI 8 21/10 K/BB 16/16 2 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings