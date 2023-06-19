Monday's game between the Washington Nationals (27-43) and St. Louis Cardinals (29-43) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on June 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-5) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (4-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won 15, or 38.5%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

St. Louis is 9-17 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 59.2% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 329 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule