In the series opener on Monday, June 19, Jack Flaherty will toe the rubber for the St. Louis Cardinals (29-43) as they square off against the Washington Nationals (27-43), who will counter with Josiah Gray. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The favored Cardinals have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +130. The game's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (3-5, 4.64 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.19 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 15, or 38.5%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a 9-12 record (winning 42.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Cardinals have a 1-4 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 24, or 37.5%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 16-24 when favored by +130 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+135) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 3rd Win NL Central +800 - 5th

