Player prop betting options for Paul Goldschmidt, Lane Thomas and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Tuesday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery (3-7) will make his 15th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.91), 50th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Jun. 14 6.1 7 3 3 7 2 vs. Reds Jun. 9 6.0 3 0 0 6 1 at Pirates Jun. 3 5.2 4 4 1 5 1 at Guardians May. 28 5.0 7 2 2 3 1 at Reds May. 22 4.0 7 4 4 4 3

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 80 hits with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .289/.381/.502 so far this season.

Goldschmidt hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has put up 76 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .275/.323/.489 so far this year.

Arenado heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jun. 18 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Mets Jun. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has put up 80 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .290/.341/.493 slash line on the year.

Thomas has hit safely in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .341 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Astros Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 66 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .260/.338/.453 slash line on the year.

Candelario has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with four doubles and a walk.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 3-for-5 1 0 0 6 0 at Astros Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

