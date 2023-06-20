The St. Louis Cardinals (30-43) will look for Jordan Walker to continue a 12-game hitting streak versus the Washington Nationals (27-44) on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (3-7) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (3-5) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (3-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-5, 3.74 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (3-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.91 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .268 in 14 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

The Nationals will send Gore (3-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 87 strikeouts over 74 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.74 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing batters.

Gore has registered six quality starts this season.

Gore will look to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.379 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.