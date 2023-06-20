Paul DeJong -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .235 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

DeJong is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 26 of 47 games this year (55.3%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (25.5%).

He has hit a home run in 21.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 47), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.5% of his games this year, DeJong has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (42.6%), including five games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 29 .190 AVG .262 .271 OBP .321 .381 SLG .495 4 XBH 12 4 HR 6 8 RBI 13 20/5 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 2

