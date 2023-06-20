Willson Contreras -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .201 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

In 50.8% of his games this season (33 of 65), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (21.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in six games this season (9.2%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.

Contreras has driven in a run in 20 games this year (30.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (35.4%), including four games with multiple runs (6.2%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .246 AVG .158 .328 OBP .261 .430 SLG .283 13 XBH 7 4 HR 4 18 RBI 11 28/13 K/BB 34/14 4 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings