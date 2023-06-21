The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado and his .561 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is hitting .271 with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

In 69.0% of his 71 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

In 14 games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.7%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (40.8%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (18.3%).

In 27 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .316 AVG .231 .366 OBP .275 .511 SLG .456 13 XBH 14 6 HR 9 22 RBI 28 27/11 K/BB 31/9 1 SB 1

