TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will host the 2023 Travelers Championship from June 22-25 ($20M purse), with Xander Schauffele the most recent winner and Scottie Scheffler this year's favorite (+600).

Travelers Championship First Round Information

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par/Distance: Par 70/6,852 yards

Travelers Championship Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Odds to Win: +600

Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round U.S. Open 3rd -7 194 67-68-68-70 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 3rd -6 1 74-73-68-67 Charles Schwab Challenge 3rd -7 1 67-67-72-67

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 12:50 PM ET

12:50 PM ET Odds to Win: +1000

McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round U.S. Open 2nd -9 192 65-67-69-70 RBC Canadian Open 9th -12 5 71-67-66-72 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 7th -3 4 72-68-70-75

Jon Rahm

Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Odds to Win: +1000

Rahm Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round U.S. Open 10th -3 198 69-73-70-65 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 16th E 7 70-70-74-74 PGA Championship 50th +7 16 76-68-72-71

Patrick Cantlay

Tee Time: 7:15 AM ET

7:15 AM ET Odds to Win: +1100

Cantlay Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round U.S. Open 14th -2 199 71-71-67-69 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 30th +2 9 71-67-74-78 PGA Championship 9th -1 8 74-67-72-66

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 7:25 AM ET

7:25 AM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Schauffele Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round U.S. Open 10th -3 198 62-70-73-72 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 24th +1 8 77-66-72-74 PGA Championship 18th +2 11 72-72-71-67

Travelers Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Viktor Hovland +1600 Collin Morikawa +2500 Tony Finau +2800 Tommy Fleetwood +2800 Rickie Fowler +3300 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3300 Russell Henley +4000 Hideki Matsuyama +4000 Max Homa +4000 Wyndham Clark +4000

