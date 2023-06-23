Daria Kasatkina will face Caroline Garcia next in the Viking International Eastbourne quarterfinals. Kasatkina has +650 odds to be crowned champion at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.

Kasatkina at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Kasatkina's Next Match

Kasatkina has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will play Garcia on Thursday, June 29 at 9:05 AM ET (after defeating Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3).

Daria Kasatkina Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +3300

US Open odds to win: +3300

Viking International Eastbourne odds to win: +650

Kasatkina Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Kasatkina beat No. 18-ranked Pliskova, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

In 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, Kasatkina has gone 29-19 and has won two titles.

Kasatkina has played 20.7 games per match in her 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

Kasatkina has won 49.6% of her return games and 59.3% of her service games over the past 12 months.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.