Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Brendan Donovan (hitting .386 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .275 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 113th in the league in slugging.
- Donovan will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 with one homer in his last games.
- Donovan has gotten a hit in 41 of 68 games this season (60.3%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.5%).
- In 10.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.6% of his games this year, Donovan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|36
|.281
|AVG
|.269
|.357
|OBP
|.370
|.404
|SLG
|.387
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|21/10
|K/BB
|18/17
|2
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.71, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
