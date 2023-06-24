The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt take on Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, in the first game of a two-game series at London Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 105 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is eighth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 346 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.445 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright (3-1) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Wainwright has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals L 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs - Home Jack Flaherty Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros - Home Matthew Liberatore Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros - Home Miles Mikolas J.P. France 6/30/2023 Yankees - Home Adam Wainwright Luis Severino

