Bobby Miller and Ronel Blanco are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros face off on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are third-best in MLB play with 119 total home runs.

Los Angeles is fourth in baseball, slugging .443.

The Dodgers are 19th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Los Angeles is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (396 total).

The Dodgers rank 11th in MLB with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in MLB (1.255).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 87 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Houston is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Astros' .244 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Houston ranks 14th in the majors with 338 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Astros rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

Houston has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Houston has an ERA of 3.50 as a team, best in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.257 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller (3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.

In his last outing on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Miller has recorded three quality starts this year.

Miller will try to build upon a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Blanco (1-0) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

He has one quality starts in three chances this season.

Blanco has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Giants L 15-0 Home Bobby Miller Alex Wood 6/18/2023 Giants L 7-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Reid Detmers 6/21/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Brusdar Graterol - 6/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Home Emmet Sheehan J.P. France 6/24/2023 Astros - Home Bobby Miller Ronel Blanco 6/25/2023 Astros - Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Connor Seabold 6/28/2023 Rockies - Away - Kyle Freeland 6/29/2023 Rockies - Away Emmet Sheehan Chase Anderson 6/30/2023 Royals - Away Bobby Miller Jordan Lyles

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Reds L 9-7 Home Ronel Blanco Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets L 11-1 Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets W 10-8 Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away J.P. France Emmet Sheehan 6/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers - Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Framber Valdez Matthew Liberatore 6/28/2023 Cardinals - Away Cristian Javier Jordan Montgomery 6/29/2023 Cardinals - Away J.P. France Miles Mikolas 6/30/2023 Rangers - Away Ronel Blanco Nathan Eovaldi

