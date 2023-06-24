The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.313 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: London Stadium

Justin Steele TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .246.

In 59.5% of his 42 games this season, Carlson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (9.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (28.6%), Carlson has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 of 42 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .250 AVG .242 .341 OBP .304 .431 SLG .387 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 7 11/8 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings