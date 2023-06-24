Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .272.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 100th and he is 37th in slugging.
- In 69.4% of his 72 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (19.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in 40.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this season (37.5%), including five games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.316
|AVG
|.233
|.366
|OBP
|.280
|.511
|SLG
|.453
|13
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|28
|27/11
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.71, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
