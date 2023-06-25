Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at London Stadium, at 10:10 AM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 105 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 235 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 347 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.45) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.450 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Liberatore (1-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up five earned runs while allowing four hits.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Liberatore has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.2 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in six chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals L 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs L 9-1 Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs - Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros - Home Matthew Liberatore Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros - Home Miles Mikolas J.P. France 6/30/2023 Yankees - Home Adam Wainwright Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Jack Flaherty Gerrit Cole

