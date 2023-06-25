Paul Goldschmidt and Nico Hoerner are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs square off at London Stadium on Sunday (at 10:10 AM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM ET Where: London Stadium in London, United Kingdom

London Stadium in London, United Kingdom How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 83 hits with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.378/.491 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Nationals Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 50 RBI (78 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .272/.319/.477 on the year.

Arenado takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jun. 18 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Stroman Stats

Marcus Stroman (9-4) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 17th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his eighth consecutive quality start.

Stroman will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.28), sixth in WHIP (1.024), and 52nd in K/9 (7.6).

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 6.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Giants Jun. 9 6.2 6 2 2 5 4 at Padres Jun. 4 6.0 4 1 0 6 3 vs. Rays May. 29 9.0 1 0 0 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Matthew Liberatore's player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 80 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a .283/.331/.399 slash line on the season.

Hoerner hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .217 with a double, two triples, a home run and five RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has put up 71 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.386/.430 on the year.

Happ has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 24 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.