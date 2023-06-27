Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (6-8) play Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (2-10) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Footprint Center, at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX

Wings vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 83 Mercury 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 165.1

Wings vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Dallas is 5-8-0 against the spread this season.

There have been six Dallas games (out of 13) that hit the over this season.

Wings Performance Insights

In 2023, the Wings are third-best in the WNBA offensively (84.5 points scored per game) but third-worst defensively (85.4 points allowed).

Dallas is the best team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (38.8) and is ranked fifth in rebounds allowed (34.4).

In terms of turnovers, the Wings are sixth in the league in committing them (13.1 per game). They are fourth in forcing them (14.3 per game).

In 2023 the Wings are fifth in the league in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (29.1%).

In 2023, the Wings are seventh in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and eighth in defensive 3-point percentage (34.7%).

Dallas takes 66.5% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 76.1% of Dallas' buckets are 2-pointers, and 23.9% are 3-pointers.

