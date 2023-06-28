Dylan Carlson -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on June 28 at 7:45 PM ET.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .248 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Carlson has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has gone deep in four games this year (9.1%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Carlson has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 16 times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 20 .253 AVG .242 .344 OBP .304 .418 SLG .387 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 7 14/9 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings