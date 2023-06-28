On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 84 hits and an OBP of .374, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .481.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 35th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 50 of 76 games this season (65.8%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (35.5%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (11.8%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.2% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 47.4% of his games this year (36 of 76), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.2%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .284 AVG .282 .407 OBP .344 .485 SLG .479 15 XBH 18 6 HR 7 18 RBI 22 43/26 K/BB 33/16 5 SB 3

