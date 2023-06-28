Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on June 28 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .238 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
  • Edman has gotten a hit in 39 of 74 games this season (52.7%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (18.9%).
  • In seven games this season, he has homered (9.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Edman has driven in a run in 15 games this year (20.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 28 games this year (37.8%), including nine multi-run games (12.2%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 36
.252 AVG .223
.299 OBP .317
.402 SLG .405
10 XBH 14
4 HR 3
18 RBI 9
23/7 K/BB 21/16
7 SB 7

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.57 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.25), 21st in WHIP (1.120), and 37th in K/9 (8.3).
