Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Willson Contreras (hitting .289 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .217.
- In 51.4% of his 70 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 8.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 30% of his games this season (21 of 70), with more than one RBI five times (7.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year (25 of 70), with two or more runs five times (7.1%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.262
|AVG
|.172
|.336
|OBP
|.272
|.444
|SLG
|.305
|15
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|13
|30/13
|K/BB
|34/14
|4
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Javier (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.25 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 17th, 1.120 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
