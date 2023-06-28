On Wednesday, Willson Contreras (hitting .289 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .217.
  • In 51.4% of his 70 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
  • In 8.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Contreras has had at least one RBI in 30% of his games this season (21 of 70), with more than one RBI five times (7.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year (25 of 70), with two or more runs five times (7.1%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 36
.262 AVG .172
.336 OBP .272
.444 SLG .305
15 XBH 9
4 HR 4
18 RBI 13
30/13 K/BB 34/14
4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Javier (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.25 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 17th, 1.120 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
