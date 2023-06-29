The Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Thursday at Busch Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Paul Goldschmidt among those expected to produce at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 109 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 365 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.448 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (3-2) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In nine starts, Wainwright has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Nationals L 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs L 9-1 Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros L 10-7 Home Miles Mikolas Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros - Home Adam Wainwright J.P. France 6/30/2023 Yankees - Home Matthew Liberatore Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Jack Flaherty Gerrit Cole 7/2/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/3/2023 Marlins - Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins - Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo

