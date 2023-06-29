When the Houston Astros (43-37) and St. Louis Cardinals (33-46) face off at Busch Stadium on Thursday, June 29, J.P. France will get the call for the Astros, while the Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright to the mound. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Astros (-125). A 10-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (2-3, 3.54 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-2, 6.56 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 53 times and won 29, or 54.7%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 27-19 (winning 58.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Cardinals have come away with 13 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 4th

