On Thursday, Tommy Edman (.344 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Edman has picked up a hit in 39 of 75 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (9.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Edman has an RBI in 15 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.0%.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .246 AVG .223 .293 OBP .317 .392 SLG .405 10 XBH 14 4 HR 3 18 RBI 9 24/7 K/BB 21/16 7 SB 7

Astros Pitching Rankings