The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is hitting .272 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 111th in slugging.
  • In 60.3% of his 73 games this season, Donovan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
  • In 11.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Donovan has driven in a run in 16 games this season (21.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 27 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 36
.275 AVG .269
.360 OBP .370
.405 SLG .387
9 XBH 6
4 HR 4
13 RBI 11
24/13 K/BB 18/17
2 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • The Yankees will send Severino (1-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.