The St. Louis Cardinals will look to Paul Goldschmidt for continued offensive production when they take on Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Friday.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Yankees have -105 odds to upset. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 39.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (17-26).

St. Louis has a record of 17-26 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (39.5% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 53.5% chance to win.

St. Louis has had an over/under set by bookmakers 79 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 39 of those games (39-38-2).

The Cardinals have collected a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 12.5% of the time).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-24 18-23 15-15 18-31 24-35 9-11

