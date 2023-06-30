Friday's contest between the New York Yankees (45-36) and St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET on June 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-2) to the mound, while Luis Severino (1-2) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 17 (39.5%) of those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 19-30, a 38.8% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored 365 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).

Cardinals Schedule