The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman is batting .235 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Gorman has picked up a hit in 43 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 35.2% of his games this season, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 35.2% of his games this season (25 of 71), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 37
.292 AVG .185
.374 OBP .269
.566 SLG .369
13 XBH 12
9 HR 6
30 RBI 17
40/15 K/BB 42/15
2 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Severino (1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing batters.
