The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong and his .588 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .234 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

In 31 of 54 games this season (57.4%) DeJong has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (22.2%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

DeJong has driven in a run in 14 games this season (25.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 31 .205 AVG .255 .276 OBP .317 .410 SLG .500 6 XBH 13 5 HR 7 10 RBI 15 26/6 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings