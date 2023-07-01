Arden Key is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Tennessee Titans square off against the New Orleans Saints in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Arden Key Injury Status

Key is currently listed as active.

Is Key your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Arden Key 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 27 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 4.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Rep Key and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Titans Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arden Key 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Colts 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Chargers 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Broncos 1.0 1.0 2 0 1 Week 9 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 13 @Lions 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 1.5 1.0 3 0 0 Week 16 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Titans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Wild Card Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Divisional @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.